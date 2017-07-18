Possibility of thunderstorms this afternoon in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a warm week with chances of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s forecast high is 107 degrees with a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening, meteorologist John Salmen said.

Wednesday’s high will drop to 100 degrees with a 30% chance of storms.

The possibility of rain will disappear on Thursday, with a forecast high of 99 degrees, but will reappear on Friday, with a 20% chance of thunderstorms and a high of 106 degrees.

The weekend has a 20% chance of thunderstorms and an average high of 107 degrees.

