Possibility of thunderstorms Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a warm week with chances of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley and northwest Arizona. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tuesday’s forecast high is 107 degrees with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening, meteorologist John Salmen said.

The weather service has issued a flash-flood watch from 11 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening. The areas affected include Southern Nevada — particularly the Lake Mead National Recreation Area — northwest Arizona and southeast California.

Wednesday’s high will drop to 100 degrees and there’s with a 30 percent chance of storms.

The possibility of rain will disappear on Thursday, with a forecast high of 99 degrees, but will reappear on Friday, with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and a high of 106 degrees.

The weekend has a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and an average high of 107 degrees.

