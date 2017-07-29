ad-fullscreen
Possible rain in mountains next week near Las Vegas Valley

By Rochelle Richards Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2017 - 7:59 am
 

There’s a slight chance for thunderstorms almost every day next week but the valley will likely stay dry, according to the national weather service.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a forecast high of 104 degrees.

The chance for thunderstorms will start on Sunday, with a forecast 101-degree high, the weather service said.

It’s likely that any thunderstorms that break out next week will stay over the mountains, the weather service said, and won’t reach the Las Vegas valley.

Monday’s forecast high is 103 degrees, and a 106-degree high is forecast for both Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

