Possible rain in mountains next week near Las Vegas Valley

There’s a slight chance for thunderstorms almost every day next week but the valley will likely stay dry, according to the national weather service.

Clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley on Monday, July 10, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a forecast high of 104 degrees.

The chance for thunderstorms will start on Sunday, with a forecast 101-degree high, the weather service said.

It’s likely that any thunderstorms that break out next week will stay over the mountains, the weather service said, and won’t reach the Las Vegas valley.

Monday’s forecast high is 103 degrees, and a 106-degree high is forecast for both Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said.

