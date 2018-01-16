Possible rain in store for Las Vegas Valley this week

The Las Vegas Valley could see more rain by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The High Roller is silhouetted against the morning sun on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 65 degrees with light winds that will continue through Friday evening, the weather service said. The forecast high for Wednesday is 64, and Thursday should go back up to 65.

There’s a 30 percent chance for rain starting Friday morning and lasting through the night, the weather service said. Friday’s forecast high is 63 and temperatures will fall over the weekend with highs of 56 forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

