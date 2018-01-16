Weather

Possible rain in store for Las Vegas Valley this week

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2018 - 7:43 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley could see more rain by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 65 degrees with light winds that will continue through Friday evening, the weather service said. The forecast high for Wednesday is 64, and Thursday should go back up to 65.

There’s a 30 percent chance for rain starting Friday morning and lasting through the night, the weather service said. Friday’s forecast high is 63 and temperatures will fall over the weekend with highs of 56 forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like