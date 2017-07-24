Possible storms bring flash-flood watch to Las Vegas Valley

Thunderstorms are expected in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, prompting a flash-flood watch, the National Weather Service said.

Thunderstorms are expected Monday and Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The flash-flood watch is in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday, meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

Monday and Tuesday’s forecast high will be 97 degrees with a 50 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms, he said.

Wednesday should climb back up to the triple digits with a high 101 degrees, and Thursday is expected to jump to 105 degrees. Both days have a slight chance of thunderstorms, Gorelow said.

Friday and Saturday’s highs should reach 107 degrees with no chance of thunderstorms, he said.

There should be no significant winds, Gorelow added. However, each day is going to be pretty humid with the amount of moisture in the air, he said.

“Today and tomorrow, you’ll definitely feel it,” he said.

The lows of the week should remain around the low to mid-80s.

