Precautions vital as Las Vegas heat warning extends through Friday

Southern Nevada residents should follow all heat precautions for the next few days as an excessive heat warning has been posted for Wednesday morning through Friday evening.

“People should double check on animals, children and anybody,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher of the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service. “Hydrating frequently is vital.”

Staying indoors or using the shade and avoiding strenuous activities are among the top precautions, said Boucher. Also advised is checking on anybody without air conditioning and bringing pets inside and giving them plenty of water.

The excessive heat warning begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday and extends through 8 p.m. Friday.

The forecast high for Wednesday is 109 degrees, just 2 degrees short of the 2006 record.

Thursday’s projected high is 110, only 1 degree shy of the 111 for the date set in 2002.

Friday’s high will “cool” to 108, 5 degrees below the 113 set 80 years ago in 1939.

Forecast highs will drop to 104 and 103, respectively. Those are 1-2 degrees above the normal highs for mid-August, Boucher said.

Skies will be clear until some possible clouds arrive on Sunday, Boucher said.

The next chance of precipitation is at least 10 days away, perhaps late next week.

“That is our next best shot for some measurable moisture, but even then it’s not a very big chance,” Boucher said.

If residents need a place to cool down, Clark County is offering cooling stations Wednesday through Friday at the following locations:

— Walnut Recreation Center, 30175 N. Walnut Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; pets can be accommodated.

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; pets can be accommodated.

— Dula Gymnasium, 441 E. Bonanza Road, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; pets can be accommodated.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; pets can be accommodated.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

— Downtown Senior Center, 27 E. Texas Ave., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

— Heritage Park Senior Facility, 300 S. Racetrack Road, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Boulevard North, open 24 hours; pets can be accommodated.

— Veterans Village, 1150 Las Vegas Boulevard South, open 24 hours.