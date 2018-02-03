‘Pretty beautiful week’ ahead for Las Vegas Valley

A high-pressure system resting above the Las Vegas Valley this weekend will bring warm weather and sunshine well into thenew week.

The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen from McCarran in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

“The big story here will be the temperatures,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Wolf said. “It’s going to be a pretty beautiful week.”

The average temperature high for this time of year in the valley is near 60 degrees, but the weather service forecasts temperatures running about 10 to 15 degrees above normal through at least Wednesday.

Saturday will see sunshine and a high of 76 degrees.

“Not much in the way of cloud cover through Wednesday,” Wolf added. “A lot of what we have today is basically what we’re going to see through midweek.”

A 75-degree high is expected Sunday and Monday, the weather service said, followed by a high of 71 Tuesday.

“The warmer air from California made its way over to our neck of the woods,” Wolf said of the valley’s unseasonably warm weather. “We’ve had an area of really high pressure just sitting over the west coast for pretty much the last month keeping things nice and warm.”

Temperatures are expected to cool off slightly Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 68 degrees.

“Saturday may or may not bring a real change to the weather pattern for a few days, but it’s really uncertain as if today,” said Wolf, “so stay tuned.”

