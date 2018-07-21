‘Pretty nasty’ thunderstorm expected in Las Vegas Valley Saturday

A “pretty nasty” thunderstorm is expected to swallow the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A “pretty nasty” thunderstorm is expected to swallow the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A “pretty nasty” thunderstorm is expected to swallow the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The worst of the storm coming from Arizona will last between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. At about 9:30 a.m., the storm was passing through Cottonwood Cove in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area but was “approaching quickly,” the weather service said.

“The weather is going to turn pretty nasty pretty quick,” meteorologist John Adair said.

Gusts at the height of the storm will reach up to 40 mph on Saturday, causing “a lot of suspended dust in the air,” Adair added.

As cloud cover thickens and winds pick up Saturday, temperatures in the valley will drop. The high on Saturday is forecast at 103.

A slight chance for more showers and thunderstorms after the “big storm” will linger Saturday afternoon through Sunday before slowly tapering out that evening, the weather service said.

Then, Adair warned, a heat wave.

Sunday’s high will reach 106, but temperatures will begin to climb Monday, when the valley is expected to see a 110-degree high, according to the weather service.

An excessive heat warning will go into effect 10 a.m. Tuesday through 9 p.m. Thursday, although the warning could be either extended or shortened “depending on if we get more moisture,” Adair said.

Tuesday’s high is 113, followed by respective highs of 114 and 112 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Because temperatures will increase, the humidity index in the valley will be bumped down to near 12 percent.

“It will be a little sticky but very hot,” Adair said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.