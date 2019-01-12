Previously forecast wet weekend in Las Vegas Valley now dry

The previously forecast wet weekend in the Las Vegas Valley has shifted to dry weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

The High Roller observation wheel at the LINQ Promenade in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Two back-to-back storm systems were expected to bring rain to the valley beginning Saturday, but the weekend should now remain dry until Monday.

The weather service said there is a 5o percent chance the valley will see rain Monday through Thursday.

Saturday and Sunday will reach 57 degrees, followed by highs near 54 Monday through Wednesday and 57 on Thursday, the weather service said. Overnight lows during that period will be in the lower 40s.

