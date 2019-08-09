‘Quiet’ weather week with sun and breezes forecast for Las Vegas

Temperatures will hover just below the average high of 103, with light breezes through the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will hover just below the average high of 103, with light breezes through the weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

The National Weather Service is forecasting a “quiet” week of sunny days with light breezes in Las Vegas, with temperatures just below average.

“Back to school weather looks pretty good,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Wolf, referring to Monday’s return for Clark County School District students.

Temperatures are expected to hover just below 103, the average high for this time of year, with lows in the mid-70s, Wolf said.

Wolf said the afternoons will continue to be breezy, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph Saturday and 15 mph Sunday. She warned that fires spark easily in such conditions.

Despite Thursdays clouds, a small fire started in the Spring Mountains near Angel Peak, Wolf said.

“It shows that even with a little bit of moisture in the area, we could still have a small fire start. It is dry out there,” Wolf said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.