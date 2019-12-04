Rain a good bet for Las Vegas Valley with snow in mountains

Rain and fog are generally not normal conditions in the Las Vegas Valley, but they are possible Wednesday. Snow will fall in the Spring Mountains.

Rainfall is a 90% probability today, according to the latest forecast by the National Weather Service.

Patchy fog could occur, but expect mostly cloudy conditions during the early evening before an overnight clearing and a low around 45. Winds will be 5-8 mph.

Snow in mountains

In the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range, 5 to 10 inches of snow is forecast above 7,000 feet. The heaviest snowfall is expected during the day Wednesday, but a winter weather advisory remains in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. above 7,000 feet.

The rain may mix with snow at times between 7,000 and 8,000 feet during the day which could limit accumulations. The higher elevations of Kyle and Lee canyons is expected to receive the most snow.

Travel could be very difficult because of wet, snow-covered, and icy roadways. Nevada roads 156, 157 and 158 will be especially prone to winter conditions.

After the storm, the Thursday forecast for the valley calls for a high near 59 with calm winds and increasing clouds.

Friday should be partly sunny with a high near 60.

