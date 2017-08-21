Rain and clouds over Las Vegas Valley on Monday

Las Vegas can expect 70 to 75 percent of cloud cover over the entire valley during Monday morning’s solar eclipse, according to the National Weather Service.

People brave a light rain on East Fremont Street at North 6th Street in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pedestrian cross Lewis Avenue as light rain falls on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pedestrian run for shelter as light rain falls on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Rain in Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (Carri Geer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Light rain falls at Las Vegas Boulevard North at East Ogden Avenue in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brooke Collier, 3, is helped by her sister Luxee, 5, after she fall as they run for shelter during the rain fall on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Luxee Collier, 5, fixes her wet hair as light rain falls on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The eclipse, only with a 72 percent obscurity in Las Vegas, will be accompanied by a 40 percent chance of isolated thunderstorms on Monday at 10:27 a.m., meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

“Viewing will not be that great,” he said.

The high for Monday is expected to reach 96 degrees, Harrison said. Tuesday and Wednesday forecast have highs at 99 with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms on Spring Mountain.

The rest of the week will creep back up to triple digits, with a high of 100 on Thursday, he said.

Friday forecast has a high of 103 degrees; Saturday, 104; and Sunday, 105. No chance of thunderstorms on those days, he said.

The lows of the week range from the high 70s to low 80s, the weather service said.

