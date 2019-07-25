92°F
Rain chances in Las Vegas Valley diminish ahead of sunny weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2019 - 10:13 am
 
Updated July 25, 2019 - 10:15 am

The possibility of wet weather will give way to a warmer, drier weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms in the valley Thursday afternoon, with a high expected to fall just short of triple digits at 99 degrees, meteorologist Kate Guillet said. Friday’s high is forecast to be 103, with a 20 percent chance of showers or storms in the afternoon.

Nye and Lincoln counties were under a flash flood watch that exteneded east and north from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday.

Mostly cloudy skies in the valley on Thursday will clear to mostly sunny skies on Friday and full-on sun on Saturday, Guillet said. No rain is expected from Saturday through Tuesday.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will climb to 106 and 111, respectively, Guillet said. The new work week should begin with slight cooling as highs dip to 109 on Monday and 105 on Tuesday. The average high this time of year is about 105 degrees, she said.

Partly cloudy skies should return to the valley on Sunday and Monday and become mostly cloudy on Tuesday.

Outside of possible storm activity, winds are expected to hover between 10 and 15 mph through Saturday.

Overnight lows will range from 83 to 87 through Tuesday.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

