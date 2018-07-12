Rain closes highway, prompts flood warnings in Las Vegas Valley

Heavy rain closed part of U.S. Highway 95, delayed flights at McCarran International Airport on Thursday afternoon and prompted the National Weather Service to issue three flood alerts for Southern Nevada.

Clouds cover the sky near the Interstate 15 and Galleria Drive in Henderson Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heavy rains are causing flooding on U.S. Highway 95 near Wagon Wheel in Henderson. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Cloudy skies cover the Galleria at Sunset in Henderson on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic is backed up on U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson due to thunderstorms causing flooding on the roadway, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Camille Thevenot/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The flash flood warnings cover southwestern Clark County until 3:45 p.m.; Red Rock Canyon and Spring Mountain Ranch in the western Las Vegas Valley until 3:45 p.m. and the Spring Mountains, Mount Charleston and Rainbow Canyon until 3:15, the weather service said.

We have multiple cells of hard rain coming down intermittently today. As soon as one blows over, a new one comes in! Please don’t try hiking in this weather! pic.twitter.com/O59Ng7D5PP — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) July 12, 2018

Rain is expected to move west and away from the Las Vegas Valley in the afternoon, but there’s a 20 percent chance for rain overnight, the weather service said.

“We have thunderstorm activity firing all over the place,” meteorologist Todd Lericos said. “It’s possible that we could see storms in the valley.”

U.S. 95 was shut down at College Drive around noon due to flooding, according to Clark County. The city of Henderson reported 2 to 3 feet of water on the highway.

NSC Transportation Notification: Wagon Wheel Rd. on-ramp to I-515 and associated frontage roads are currently flooded due to heavy rains in the Henderson area. Please avoid the area and do not attempt to drive through flooded waters. pic.twitter.com/WWD3WJy5Pn — UNLV Police Services (@UNLVPD) July 12, 2018

The service said flooding was also possible at Lake Las Vegas and Railroad Pass.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 30 to 40 mph, and the Las Vegas Valley is expected to see more cloudy skies and possibly thunderstorms through the weekend.

“If we do see stronger thunderstorms, we could see higher wind speeds,” Lericos said.

Temperatures will rise next week as the area dries out, the service said.

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 97 degrees, but the valley will head into another string of triple-digit temperatures starting Friday with a high near 100, the weather service said. Friday should stay dry during the daytime, but there’s a 20 percent chance for rain overnight.

Saturday’s high should rise to about 103 with another 20 percent chance for thunderstorms overnight. Sunday’s high should reach 104.

