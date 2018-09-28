Rain coming to Las Vegas as Hurricane Rosa nears US

On Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the valley for Monday afternoon through Tuesday night.

Two women cross 4th Street and Fremont Street Experience during a rain storm in 2016 in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm through the weekend before incoming moisture from Hurricane Rosa brings cooler weather and a chance for storms and flooding.

The agency said: “Abundant tropical moisture from Hurricane Rosa will be drawn up from the coast of western Mexico into Southern Nevada and surrounding states leading to the potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding.”

Saturday, Sunday forecast

On Saturday, winds will pick up to 15-20 mph in the afternoon and could gust up to 30 mph, the weather service said. Saturday should see a high of 95 with a morning low near 74.

Sunday’s high will fall to 93 as residual moisture from Rosa rolls into the valley, the weather service said. Winds will stay gusty but should decrease to 10-15 mph. There’s a 10 percent chance for rain on Sunday that will increase to 20 percent in the afternoon.

Rosa in Arizona

The weather service says remnants of Rosa are expected to hit the state Sunday, bringing heavy rain, high winds and the threat of localized flooding.

Up to 4 inches could fall in some areas through Wednesday. Those include Flagstaff, Payson, Prescott and the Grand Canyon’s South Rim. Up to 6 inches is forecast at the canyon’s North Rim.

Seemingly, no part of the state will be left out.

Forecasters say metro Phoenix, Yuma, and eastern and western Arizona could see widespread rain up to a couple of inches.

Normally dry washes could become flooded, as well as low-lying roadways.

— The Associated Press and Max Michor contributed to this report.