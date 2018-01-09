Rain continues throughout Las Vegas Valley

Almost half an inch of rain fell over the Las Vegas Valley overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain begins to pour near West Sahara Avenue and South Hualapai Way in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Almost half an inch of rain fell over the Las Vegas Valley overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

The valley’s record-breaking 116-day dry streak ended Monday, with 0.14 inches of rain before midnight. The valley saw another 0.35 inches of rain between midnight and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 56 degrees, with scattered showers that should last through the late evening, the weather service said.

The weather service has issued a winter storm warning for Tuesday at elevations above 7,000 feet at Mount Charleston.

The rest of the week should stay dry and mostly sunny, starting with a 62-degree high forecast for Wednesday, 61 on Thursday and 65 on Friday, the weather service said. Overnight lows for the week should stay in the low to mid-40s.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.