Rain, cooler temps heading into Las Vegas Valley

Windy, wet weather will work its way into the Las Vegas Valley to end the week, ushering in cooler weekend temperatures, the National Weather Service said.

(Carri Geer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There’s a 10 percent chance of rain Wednesday, which should see a high of 67 degrees. But the high for Thursday will drop to 59 degrees as chances for rain jump to 50 percent in the morning and 80 percent through the night.

“So we’re expecting rain tomorrow, basically,” meteorologist Chelsea Kryston quipped.

Wednesday winds could gust between 20 and 33 mph, she said. Those winds should pick up Thursday when they should consistently blow between 10 and 15 mph and could gust up to 40 mph.

Snow should fall in the Spring Mountains on Thursday. Higher elevations could get between 3 and 6 inches of snow, Kryston said. Other areas could see about a quarter-inch of snow or less.

“Snow accumulation is likely. We’re just not confident on the exact amounts,” Kryston said.

Chances for rain will linger between 10 and 20 percent Friday morning and through the weekend, she said. Temperatures will fall each day over the weekend. The weather service is calling for highs of 60, 54 and 52 over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Wind speeds should lighten up by Friday, Kryston said.

Overnight lows on the weekend should be in the low- and mid-40s.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.