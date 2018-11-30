Rain exits Las Vegas Valley, leaving cool temps in its wake

The Las Vegas Valley will get a reprieve from rain, with cool weather and either partly cloudy or sunny skies forecast through early next week.

A rainbow made a brief appearance during Thursday's rain storm. The Las Vegas Valley will have sunny and partly cloudy skies this weekend. (Ellen Fiore/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

According to the National Weather Service, Friday and Saturday will see partly cloudy skies. Friday’s high is expected to be 61 degrees with an overnight low of 41. Saturday’s high is expected to be 58, with a low of 43.

Mostly sunny skies are expected beginning Sunday. Sunday’s high is expected to be 54, with a low of 41, Monday’s high is expected to be 52 with a low of 35, Tuesday’s high is expected to be 52 with a low of 37.

The National Weather Service said there is a 20 percent chance of rain over the mountains on Saturday night into early Sunday morning. However, no rain is expected in the valley.