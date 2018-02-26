Rain expected this week in Las Vegas Valley

This week will start out warm and windy, according to the National Weather Service, but an incoming storm will bring chilly temperatures and a 50 percent chance for rain on Tuesday.

Rain is expected Monday night and into Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Monday’s forecast has a high is 64 degrees with 15-25 mph winds that could gust up to 35 mph, the weather service said. Winds will die down overnight and there’s a 40 percent chance for rainfall.

On Tuesday, the high will drop down to 53 degrees with a 50 percent chance for rain, the weather service said. After 10 p.m., that chance will drop to about 20 percent.

The valley will gradually warm up again through the rest of the week, with highs hitting 60 on Wednesday, 62 on Thursday and 63 on Friday, the weather service said.

