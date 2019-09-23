Rain falls in Henderson, parts of Las Vegas on first day of fall

A storm system mixing with lingering tropical moisture brought rain to the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, the first day of fall.

Summer is officially over, and rain fell on the first day of fall in the Las Vegas Valley.

The first rainstorms hit Henderson around 3 p.m., and National Weather Service meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said the storms are expected to last until about 8.

As of 7, parts of the northwest valley, the central valley and North Las Vegas saw some showers.

Monday reached a high in Las Vegas of 90 degrees. Tuesday is expected to be dry, with a high of 93 and a low of 71. Wednesday’s high should reach 94 before temperatures fall again.

With fall officially beginning Monday 12:50 a.m., Sunday marked the end of Las Vegas’ fourth-hottest and fourth-driest summer since record-keeping began in 1937.

This summer, the average daily high temperature was 102 and the average overall temperature was about 92.

The usual monsoon season never really developed. The official measuring station at McCarran International Airport recorded only 0.04 inch of rain between June 21 and Sept. 22 — 95 percent lower than the summer average.