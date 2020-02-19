Rain forecast for Saturday during NASCAR race, Nevada caucuses

NASCAR race fans and Nevada caucus attendees will have to deal with some wet weather on Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

Race fans sit on a bench in the Fan Zone after rain stopped the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Race fans might encounter similar conditions on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway since there is an 80 percent chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Widespread rain in the Las Vegas Valley and snow in the Spring Mountains, primarily above 6,000 feet, are forecast for late Friday and Saturday.

“There could be some issues dodging the rain for Saturday’s NASCAR race (Pennzoil 400),” said National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce.

The front is moving in from Southern California and all of Clark County could see some precipitation, perhaps from two-tenths of an inch to four-tenths, Pierce said.

Up to 8 inches of snow could fall in elevations above 6,000 feet while 3 to 6 inches may fall in Kyle and Lee canyons, Pierce said.

The weather service puts the chances of rain and snow are 80 percent.

Wednesday’s forecast high is 66 with sunny skies and winds around 5 mph. The overnight low will be in the low 40s.

Thursday’s conditions are expected to be similar while Friday’s high will be close to 70 before the storm front arrives late in the evening.

