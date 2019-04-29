Rain, hail falling in Las Vegas Valley

Rain near the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Severe weather moves into Las Vegas Valley, April 29, 2019. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thunderstorms are moving into the Las Vegas Valley, with rain in Southern Highlands, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caitie Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian, who declined to give her name, covers her head to protect herself from the rain as she walks along Bridger Avenue in downtown on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Damaging winds and large hail are likely, the agency said.

The National Weather Service early Monday predicted afternoon rain and a 76-degree high. The storm is expected to generate gusts up to 30 to 40 mph.

Following Monday’s showers, the valley should be dry through at least Friday, with temperatures rising into the upper 80s by the weekend, the weather service said.

Tuesday will reach 79 degrees, followed by highs of 75 on Wednesday, 83 on Thursday and 89 on Friday.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s during that period, and skies should be mostly sunny, the weather service said.