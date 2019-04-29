Rain, hail falling in Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
Damaging winds and large hail are likely, the agency said.
We had a quick downpour in Summerlin. But it’s stopped at the moment. #weather pic.twitter.com/ZFbqBQjerL
— Kevin M. Cannon (@kmcannonphoto) April 29, 2019
#lasvegasweather @reviewjournal pic.twitter.com/AHPjT36qqB
— Rachel Aston (@Rookie__Rae) April 29, 2019
The National Weather Service early Monday predicted afternoon rain and a 76-degree high. The storm is expected to generate gusts up to 30 to 40 mph.
Following Monday’s showers, the valley should be dry through at least Friday, with temperatures rising into the upper 80s by the weekend, the weather service said.
Tuesday will reach 79 degrees, followed by highs of 75 on Wednesday, 83 on Thursday and 89 on Friday.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s during that period, and skies should be mostly sunny, the weather service said.
Check out the downpours (hail included) hitting some areas of Las #Vegas right now. The @NWSVegas has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for #ClarkCounty and a Flood Advisory for Northwestern Clark County. This video is from the northwest valley. ⛈ pic.twitter.com/W3pzIZ2zir
— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 29, 2019