Rain hits Las Vegas Valley on Sunday night

Heavy rain had struck parts of the valley by 7:35 p.m., and drivers between Las Vegas and Pahrump could see small hail, the weather service tweeted.

Clouds move in Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, near Windmill Lane and Interstate 215 in Las Vegas. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Bonneville Transit Center is seen Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in downtown Las Vegas. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas should have a mild week, with the National Weather Service forecasting mostly sunny skies and highs around 60 degrees.

Sunday reached a high of 64, the warmest day expected this week, according to meteorologist Jenn Varian. The valley has a 40 percent chance of rain before 10 p.m. Sunday, she said.

Radar Update 📡⛈️ | 7:35pm If you're travelling between #LasVegas & Pahrump tonight, you might experience heavy rain & potentially small hail along Hwy-160 tonight. ⚠️

Drive with caution! Stopping takes 2x as much time on wet roads than on dry ones.#VegasWeather #NvWx pic.twitter.com/0QhRjqVAXo — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 9, 2019

Monday’s forecast high is 61, with winds gusting up to 20 mph, Varian said. Tuesday should be mostly cloudy with a high of 57.

The rest of the week should be sunny, with highs of 59 on Wednesday, 60 on Thursday and 63 on Friday.

