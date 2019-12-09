54°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Rain hits Las Vegas Valley on Sunday night

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2019 - 8:27 pm
 

Las Vegas should have a mild week, with the National Weather Service forecasting mostly sunny skies and highs around 60 degrees.

Sunday reached a high of 64, the warmest day expected this week, according to meteorologist Jenn Varian. The valley has a 40 percent chance of rain before 10 p.m. Sunday, she said.

Heavy rain had struck parts of the valley by 7:35 p.m., and drivers between Las Vegas and Pahrump could see small hail, the weather service tweeted.

Monday’s forecast high is 61, with winds gusting up to 20 mph, Varian said. Tuesday should be mostly cloudy with a high of 57.

The rest of the week should be sunny, with highs of 59 on Wednesday, 60 on Thursday and 63 on Friday.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
 
Record cold could arrive in Las Vegas this weekend
By / RJ

The National Weather Service said Saturday’s high temperature is projected to be 48 degrees with a low of 33 degrees. That forecasted high temperature is just off the record low high of 47 degrees set in 2006.