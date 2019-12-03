Rain in Las Vegas valley, more snow in mountains expected Wednesday

A seasonable Tuesday is forecast for the Las Vegas region Tuesday before another dose of snow for the Spring Mountains and possible rain in the valley on Wednesday.

Snow covers a Joshua Tree at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. Elevations above 7,000 feet in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range can can expect 5 to 10 inches of snow on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. The Las Vegas Valley will receive rain. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Tuesday’s highs in the valley will range from 56 to 60 with cloudy skies and light winds. There is a 50 percent chance of rain Tuesday evening with overnight lows of 43 to 48.

Rain chances will increase to 100 percent on Wednesday with highs from 53 to 59 and east winds up to 10 mph.

A winter storm advisory was issued for the mountains from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday. It calls for 5 to 10 inches of snow, especially above 7,000 feet. Rain may mix with snow between 7,000 and 8,000 feet on Wednesday. The Sheep Range and Spring Mountains are included and the higher elevations of Kyle and Lee canyons may receive the most snow.

The advisory says travel could be difficult on Nevada routes 156, 157 and 158 because of wet, snow-covered and icy highways.

The Spring Mountains received 10 to 20 inches of snow in some areas from a storm last week.

