Rain in Las Vegas Valley, snow in mountains by week’s end

Two storms are headed toward Las Vegas and are expected to bring rain to the valley and snow to the mountains later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Cloud coverage above the Las Vegas Valley. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The first storm system is expected Thursday, bringing a 30 percent chance for rain diminishing to 20 percent on Friday.

“But the weekend system is much stronger and looks more promising,” weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

The second storm is expected Saturday, with a 60 percent chance of showers forecast. The rain should taper off by Sunday, however, the weather service said.

On Saturday, elevations above 7,000 feet on Lee and Kyle canyons could receive up to a foot of snow.

The valley will remain dry until the first storm arrives, with a mix of mostly and partly cloudy skies.

The weather service is predicting a 65-degree high on Tuesday, followed by highs around 63 Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will slightly decrease over the weekend, with a high of 59 on Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said.

Overnight lows through the weekend will hover in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.