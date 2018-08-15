Rain is in the air, but Las Vegas might not get a drop

There is a 20 percent chance the Las Vegas Valley could see rain on Wednesday and Thursday if thunderstorms to the south make it into the city.

The Las Vegas Valley could see rain on Wednesday and Thursday if thunderstorms to the south make it into the city.

The storms mostly will stick to the area over Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service, but there’s a 20 percent chance the city will see a few storms of its own on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 102 degrees, the weather service said.

Moisture from those nearby storms will help drive Thursday’s high down to 98. Thursday’s morning low will reach 82, slightly cooler than the mid-80s lows forecast for Friday and the weekend.

The high on Friday will rise back up to to 103 as that moisture moves away from the valley.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry and mostly sunny with highs of 107 forecast for both days.

Next week will start out with more sunny skies and hot weather, the weather service said. Monday should see a high of 108 and Tuesday, 107.

