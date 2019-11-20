Rain leads to water rescues, power outages in Las Vegas Valley

Widespread rainfall late Tuesday and Wednesday — the first for the Las Vegas area in two months — led to water rescues, traffic tie-ups and power outages across the valley.

Rain falls on the Strip in Las Vegas on Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

People walk through the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People walk through the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A sign warns motorists of wet road conditions on US 95 near Tropicana, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Brett Steidler/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crossing guard talks on the phone while standing in the rain on a street corner between Smiley Elementary School and Mannion Middle School, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Henderson. (Carri Geer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jimmy James uses an umbrella to protect himself from rain as he waits for a bus about 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, near Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds shroud the top of Resorts World under construction on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Amelia Pak-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Drivers in the rain on Linq Lane and Flamingo Road near the Las Vegas Strip, Nov. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Water from early Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, rainfall reflects the Christmas lights at a home on Canopus Ridge Way, near Starr Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic signals were out at West Bonanza Road and City Parkway about 3 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, because of a power outage. It was one of 23 scattered outages in the Las Vegas Valley that cut power to about 1,500 NV Energy customers. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Interstate 15 had a slightly wet road surface about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, as a winter storm was developing in the Las Vegas region. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pedestrians cross the Las Vegas Strip near Caesars Palace in the rain, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A truck runs through standing water on Linq Lane and Flamingo Road near the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pedestrians in the rain in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A truck sends a shower of water near Eastern Avenue and Viking Road on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019,in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A truck sends a shower of water near Eastern Avenue and Viking Road on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019,in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds hang over the Las Vegas Valley, as seen from The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Chad R. Rogers/Facebook)

A Las Vegas police officer investigates a minor crash on Sunset Road near McCarran International Airport, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds along state Route 160 from Las Vegas to Pahrump, Nev., on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Ameila Pak-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journa)

Rain falls at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign at the Strip in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, Nov. 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Rain fall on the Strip in Las Vegas on Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

A car passes through rain water on the Strip in Las Vegas on Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Rain falls on the Strip in Las Vegas on Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Clouds cover the Strip in Las Vegas on Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Flood water flows near the Strip in Las Vegas on Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Heavy rain waters cause flooding at the LINQ parking garage on the Strip in Las Vegas on Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Heavy rain waters cause flooding at the LINQ parking garage on the Strip in Las Vegas on Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Darrell Leis, right, and Nancy Williams, 53, take shelter from the rain on Main Street near Bridger Avenue in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pea-size hail fell in Summerlin, near the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard, early Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2019. (Elly Lay)

A rainbow over standing rain water on G Street near Owens Avenue in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

By 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, the valley had broken its rain record for the day, 0.26 of an inch, previously set in 1963.

As of 10 a.m., 0.48 of an inch of precipitation had fallen over McCarran International Airport, the agency’s official recording site, bringing the rain total for 2019 to 5.39 inches. The average annual rainfall is 3.55 inches at the airport.

Until late Tuesday, the valley had not seen widespread rainfall since Sept. 23, according to the weather service.

The storm system even brought snow to Mount Charleston and the Sheep Range, where a winter storm warning was in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.

“It may very well be the first snow of the season if the last time we got rain was Sept. 23, which had a high in the 90s,” said meteorologist Clay Morgan.

Pea-size hail was reported about 1:45 p.m. in Summerlin, near the 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard and also in Centennial Hills in northwest Las Vegas.

The storm

According to the weather service, light rainfall started well before midnight Tuesday in parts of Las Vegas but began to pick up about 5 a.m., moving in from the southwest and spreading across the valley.

By about 7:30 a.m., two people had been rescued from a wash near Pecos Road and East Lake Mead Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department. Both were uninjured.

Emergency agencies are advising people to avoid going in or near the various washes in the valley during the storm.

As of noon Wednesday, the widespread rainfall had cleared out. But according to the weather service, rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms were likely through Wednesday evening or midnight Thursday.

Boulder City received the most rain with 2 inches in some rain gauges. Henderson received more than a half-inch while the northwest valley received from 0.10 to 0.30 of an inch.

The Regional Flood Control District charts rainfall around the area. Check out the map.

Traffic and power outages

Meanwhile, the rain had affected road conditions all across the valley during the morning commute, during which the Nevada Highway Patrol reported at least 20 crashes.

Las Vegas police had handled nearly as many, including several crashes in the McCarran International Airport connector tunnels.

At the same time, there were 1,684 NV Energy customers in Clark County without power in 72 outage areas as of 10:25 a.m., down from 5,100 without power at 7:15 a.m.

The outage with the most people not having power was in the east side of the valley, with 2,035 customers.

Crews were out restoring power, working as quickly and as safely as they can, said NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht.

Snowfall at Mount Charleston

As heavy snowfall was expected at Mount Charleston Wednesday, with accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk has warned that the first dose of snow in the mountains could bring large crowds to the area this week.

“Thankfully this is going to be midweek, so I don’t think we’ll be seeing too much traffic, but it’s still going to attract people who are curious to see snow,” he said. “We just ask that people pay attention.”

In snowy weather, cars need to be outfitted with snow chains, all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive for the Lee and Kyle canyons, he said. Those heading up the mountain need to park completely off of the road or in a marked parking spot to avoid being towed or getting a ticket.

People should also make sure they have a full tank of gas and a fully charged cellphone, and carry blankets and snacks in case their car breaks down, he said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Rio Lacanlale and Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.