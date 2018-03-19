Rain likely in Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, Thursday

A 40 percent chance of rain on Wednesday will accompany a 74-degree high. Rain chances increase to 60 percent Thursday, with a forecast high of 70.

The beginning of the week will be sunny in the Las Vegas Valley with rain moving in mid-week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A midweek storm could dump a half-inch of rain on the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Before the valley gets any rain, though, it will see a partly cloudy Tuesday with a high of 68 degrees, the weather service said. A low of 47 is expected.

A 40 percent chance of rain on Wednesday will accompany a 74-degree high. Rain chances increase to 60 percent Thursday, with a forecast high of 70.

Thursday’s rain is expected to fall short of the record rainfall total for that day. The weather service recorded .69 inches of rain March 22, 1954.

Light breezes are expected in the valley until Thursday, when winds could gust as high as 30 mph, the weather service said.

Rain will start to clear out and clouds will begin to break up Friday, when the valley will see a high of 69.

The normal high this time of year is 71, and the normal low is 50. Lows Tuesday through Friday are expected to be in the mid- to high-50s.

