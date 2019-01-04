Rain may dampen Las Vegas Valley over the weekend

A storm system this weekend may bring rain to Las Vegas and snow to the Spring Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be sunny but clouds and rain are expected to move into the Las Vegas Valley and snow in the mountains this weekend. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A storm system this weekend may bring rain to Las Vegas and snow to the Spring Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be dry and mostly sunny, with a high of 56 degrees ahead of the system expected to slip into the valley Saturday.

The valley should see an increase in cloud cover early Saturday, which will see a high of 55. A 30 percent chance for showers will kick in after sunset and last through Sunday morning, the weather service said.

That storm system may drop as much as 3 to 4 inches of snow on Mount Charleston.

Dry conditions will return Monday, although some cloud cover will persist until at least Tuesday.

Monday and Tuesday have forecast highs of 59 and 59, respectively, the weather service said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.