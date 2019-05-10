Rain may slack off, but Friday conditions will remain wet

A record rainfall of nearly a half-inch soaked the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday and more of the same is forecast for Friday, although to a lesser level.

Storm clouds move over Red Canyon near Las Vegas on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A record rainfall of nearly a half-inch soaked the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday and more of the same is forecast for Friday, although to a lesser degree.

The 0.45 inches recorded at McCarran International Airport surpassed the 42-year-old record of 0.15 inches that fell on May 9, 1977, according to the National Weather Service.

⚠ Flood Advisory ⚠

2:15am

Issued for NW Mohave Co & NE Clark Co including #Mesquite, #Henderson, #BoulderCity & #Overton.

Rain rates around a quarter to half an inch/hour causing driving hazards along I-15.

Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways!#VegasWeather #NvWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/WEDt0ATbTG — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 10, 2019

As wet conditions continued across the region early Friday, a flood advisory was issued for northeast Clark County, covering Henderson, Mesquite, Boulder CIty and Overton.

The NWS tweeted that rain could be up to a half-inch per hour in the area, and said the advisory was effective through 5:15 a.m.

Travel on Interstate 15 was expected to be hazardous.

Flash flooding remains possible across much of Southern Nevada and eastern California Friday and into the weekend.

A system developing over California will “bring copious amounts of precipittion” to the southern Great Basin, Sierra and parts of the Mojave Desert region through Friday.

In higher terrain, precipitation rates and snowmelt may also increase flood concerns. Rainfall coverage will decrease after

Friday, but isolated flash flooding will remain possible through the weekend, the NWS said in its advisory.

Although no crash totals were available from law enforcement overnight, motorists should take extra care and allow more time to get to their destinations.

💥 Rainfall Records 🌧

Across our region, May 9th, 2019 broke 3 rainfall records!

☔ Las Vegas, NV (0.45") breaks 0.15" from 1977.

☔ Bishop, CA (0.43") breaks 0.21" from 1949.

☔ Barstow-Daggett, CA (0.03") breaks 0.02" from 2011.#RainRecords #VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 10, 2019

Early Friday, the NWS tweeted that McCarran had received 0.40 of an inch of rain in 24 hours, making it the 10th rainiest May on record.

The normal annual rainfall total at McCarran of 4.19 inches was surpassed on Friday, just 129 days into the year.

The rain caused the first rain delay at the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.