Rain on way to Las Vegas; higher areas get winter storm warning

Dominic Marchese, right, and Ismara Escalona ride their sled through a wall of snow at Lee Meadows outside Lee Canyon near Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas will see a warm and sunny Friday before what is expected to be a windy and mostly rainy weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Mount Charleston and other Spring Mountain areas above 7,500 feet and will be in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the weather service. About 1 to 2 feet of snowfall is expected for areas above 9,000 feet and gusts as high as 45 mph are expected.

Clear skies were forecast on Friday, accompanied by a high of 65 degrees, according to the weather service.

A 20 percent chance for rain is forecast overnight Friday, jumping to a 90 percent chance on Saturday.

Saturday’s expected high is 60, with a low of 47. Breezes from the south will range from 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Rain and wind chances will continue through Sunday, meteorologist Anne Varian said. There is a 20 percent chance for rain Sunday morning, but skies are expected to clear by the afternoon. Breezes are expected from the southwest with winds around 16 mph and gusts as high as 23 mph, Varian said. Sunday has a forecast high of 60 and low of 46.

Monday’s high is expected to reach 59, and there is a 20 percent chance for rain.

