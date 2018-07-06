Rain possible after very hot day in Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Friday but temperatures will fall over the weekend as a storm system passes through the Las Vegas Valley.

People cool off on a water mister outside the Hexx Kitchen and Bar on the Las Vegas Strip. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Friday’s forecast has a high of 112 degrees with an overnight low near 91, the weather service said. There’s a 20 percent chance the valley will see thunderstorms overnight as winds pick up to 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

That chance for rain will last through Monday with clouds lingering over the valley through next week, the weather service said. Rain is more likely to fall over the Spring Mountains before any thunderstorms reach Las Vegas.

Temperatures will start to drop over the weekend with highs near 106 on Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said. Monday should reach about 105 and Tuesday’s high should fall to 102.

