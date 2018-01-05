Rain possible early next week in Las Vegas Valley

Rain may be ahead next week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Adrian Gamez, 14, of Las Vegas, rides his bike around Majestic Park. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jajuarezphoto

Rain may be ahead next week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

This week will end with a 65-degree high, the weather service said. Saturday’s forecast has a high of 66 degrees with light winds lasting through Sunday.

Sunday’s forecast high should be 65 degrees.

Next week will start will kick off with a 62-degree high for Monday.

Starting Monday evening, the valley will see a slight chance of showers that should last through Tuesday night, the weather service said.

The highest chance for rain is between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said. The high for that day is expected to be 62 degrees, and Wednesday’s high, 61.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.