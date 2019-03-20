Rain possible in the Las Vegas Valley over next 2 days

A man, who declined to give his name, kayak as he collects trash from the lake at Cornerstone Park Tuesday, March. 19, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley may see rain before an expected clearing on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies and a 50 percent chance of rain, the weather service said.

High temperatures should reach 69 degrees on Wednesday and 64 on Thursday.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 69 with an overnight low of 48.

Saturday is expected to see a high of 70 with a 20 percent chance of showers, the weather service said.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.