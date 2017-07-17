Rain possible this week in Las Vegas Valley

Slightly cooler temperatures and rainy weather in the Las Vegas Valley are in this week’s forecast, the National Weather Service said.

Pedestrians cool off with water misters along the Las Vegas Struo. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Monday and Tuesday carry a 20 percent chance of rain. Wednesday and Thursday will have a 30 percent chance of rain and Friday returns to a 20 percent chance. A drying trend begins over the weekend, according to the weather service.

Temperatures also are expected to take a slight dip mid-week, the weather service said.

The week starts with a 107-degree high on Monday and 104 degrees on Tuesday, but drops to 98 on Wednesday, 101 on Thursday and 106 on Friday, the weather service said.

A high of 107 is forecast for both Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said.

Lows are expected to be in the mid-80s all week.

