Rain possible this week in Las Vegas Valley

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2017 - 7:46 am
 

Slightly cooler temperatures and rainy weather in the Las Vegas Valley are in this week’s forecast, the National Weather Service said.

Monday and Tuesday carry a 20 percent chance of rain. Wednesday and Thursday will have a 30 percent chance of rain and Friday returns to a 20 percent chance. A drying trend begins over the weekend, according to the weather service.

Temperatures also are expected to take a slight dip mid-week, the weather service said.

The week starts with a 107-degree high on Monday and 104 degrees on Tuesday, but drops to 98 on Wednesday, 101 on Thursday and 106 on Friday, the weather service said.

A high of 107 is forecast for both Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said.

Lows are expected to be in the mid-80s all week.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

