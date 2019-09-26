71°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Weather

Rain possible Thursday; clear, cooler weekend ahead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2019 - 5:33 am
 
Updated September 26, 2019 - 6:00 am

Southern Clark County and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area are under a flash flood watch until late afternoon Thursday.

An area of low pressure is working north into the lower Colorado River Valley, creating thunderstorms capable of high rain rates, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood watch means conditions may become favorable for flooding of washes, streams and other drainage areas.

The Las Vegas Valley forecast calls for isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 88. winds will be around 5-10 mph and there is a 20% chance of precipitation.

Overnight, the low will be about 66 and winds from 6 to 9 mph.

On Friday, expect sunny skies with a high near 90. Winds will increase a bit to about 5 to 13 mph.

Friday night will be a bit breezier with a low around 67 and winds 11 to 16 with gusts to 23 possible.

Saturday’s forecast high is 86 with sunny skies and breezy conditions before a mostly clear night and a low around 58.

Sunday’s high will be around 76.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
The National Weather Service says there is a 20 percent chance of rain in Southern Nevada on We ...
Chance of rain Thursday in Las Vegas Valley
RJ

Thursday could see a rainy morning rush hour as temperatures start creeping toward fall-like weather in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

 
Las Vegas Valley sees wettest day since May
By / RJ

McCarran International Airport got .24 inch of rain, the valley’s wettest day since May 10. Monday broke the record for the date, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Trevor Boucher.