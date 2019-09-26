Rain possible Thursday; clear, cooler weekend ahead

The chances of precipitation is about 20 percent for the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday. Southern Clark County and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area are under a flash flood watch until late afternoon.

There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, according to the National Weather Service. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Southern Clark County and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area are under a flash flood watch until late afternoon Thursday.

An area of low pressure is working north into the lower Colorado River Valley, creating thunderstorms capable of high rain rates, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood watch means conditions may become favorable for flooding of washes, streams and other drainage areas.

The Las Vegas Valley forecast calls for isolated showers and thunderstorms Thursday with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 88. winds will be around 5-10 mph and there is a 20% chance of precipitation.

Overnight, the low will be about 66 and winds from 6 to 9 mph.

On Friday, expect sunny skies with a high near 90. Winds will increase a bit to about 5 to 13 mph.

Friday night will be a bit breezier with a low around 67 and winds 11 to 16 with gusts to 23 possible.

Saturday’s forecast high is 86 with sunny skies and breezy conditions before a mostly clear night and a low around 58.

Sunday’s high will be around 76.