Rain returning to Las Vegas Valley

A sunny start to the week will give way to rain in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will begin to move in on Tuesday with a 50 percent chance of rain in the late afternoon, the weather service said. Tuesday’s forecast high is 68 degrees.

Rain is likely on Wednesday with a high reaching 67 before the storm moves out overnight, the weather service said. Winds on Wednesday should blow between 15 and 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph.

Thursday will see partly cloudy skies and a high of 67. There’s a slight chance for rain on Friday, which has a forecast high of 62.

The average high for this time of year is about 67, the weather service said.

