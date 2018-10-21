Rain showers expected to linger in Las Vegas through Sunday

Isolated rain showers will linger in the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday until sunny skies come back Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Clouds over the Spring Mountain range on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Scattered thunderstorms and showers were widespread throughout the valley from late Saturday into early Sunday, the weather service said.

“There were quite a few that moved through the area,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said, adding that the weather service had not received any reports of flooding Sunday morning.

605 AM: Only spotty showers remaining south of Las Vegas as most of the rain has moved away to the north. Expect only isolated showers in the Las Vegas Valley for the rest of the morning. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/movylBLqFR — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 21, 2018

Rain chances will stay at 60 percent Sunday until 11 a.m., when chances will taper off to 20 percent through Sunday night. The high Sunday is expected to reach 76.

Since Jan. 1, the weather service has measured 2.87 inches of rainfall in the valley, Varian said. The normal rainfall for this time of year is 3.21 inches.

The rain will go away by Monday, which is expected to be sunny with a high of 78, Varian said. The expected high will then rise to 80 for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, before reaching 82 on Friday.

The average high temperature for this time of year is 79, Varian said. Overnight lows are expected to be in the low 60s.

