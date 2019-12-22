Rain, snow expected over Christmas week in Southern Nevada

A rainy holiday week is on tap for the Las Vegas Valley, while the Spring Mountains will likely see a white Christmas.

Sledders climb the hill at Upper Lee Meadows on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A rainy holiday week is on tap for the Las Vegas Valley, while the Spring Mountains will likely see a white Christmas.

Rain chances will move into the valley on Monday and will linger through at least Thursday, National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian said. Those same rain chances will translate to snow in the higher elevations of the mountains.

Saturday saw a high of 58 degrees, two degrees above the average high of 56 for this time of year, the weather service said. Nighttime temperatures on Saturday should drop to an overnight low of 40 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 59, Varian said. Sunday night, the start of this year’s Hanukkah celebration, should have an overnight low of 42.

Rain should creep into the valley on Monday, which has a 20 percent chance of precipitation during the day. It is expected to rise to 60 percent at night, the weather service said. Rain chances will decrease to 40 percent on Tuesday and are forecast at 30 percent Christmas Day.

Christmas night has a 20 percent chance of rain, which will again drop to 10 percent by Thursday.

Monday is expected to have a high of 57, followed by highs of 55 on Christmas Eve, 53 on Christmas, and 51 on Thursday, Varian said.

Snow chances for the Spring Mountains are at 50 percent on Monday, 70 percent Monday night, 50 percent on Tuesday and 40 percent on Christmas.

Overnight lows in the valley will be in the low 40s through Wednesday night, the weather service said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.