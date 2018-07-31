Rain storms, gusty winds possible Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

Scattered thunderstorms brought gusty winds to east Las Vegas and Henderson Monday night, and there’s a good chance they’ll return over the next few days.

There's a chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wind gusts in the 40 mph range were reported about 10 p.m. on the east side, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Wolf. Gusts at the weather service office at McCarran International Airport topped out at 37 mph, she said.

A thunderstorm hit Henderson about 11 p.m.

No flooding was reported, she said, but the Clark County Flood Control District’s gauge at the Flamingo Wash measured a half-inch of rainfall over about an hour.

More scattered storms and gusty winds are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, Wolf said, and should follow a similar pattern.

Tuesday’s forecast high is 106 degrees, Wolf said, and Wednesday and Thursday should see highs near 107. The chance for thunderstorms will start decreasing on Thursday, and rain is more likely to fall over the Spring Mountains than the valley at the end of the week.

Morning lows will stay in the mid-80s through the rest of the week, she said.

By Friday, the valley will start to dry out with a slight chance of rain in the forecast, Wolf said, and the weekend will likely stay dry and sunny. Friday’s high should be 106 and Saturday will kick off the weekend with a high near 107.

The normal high for this time of year is closer to 104 degrees.

