Rain throughout Las Vegas Valley on Valentine’s Day

Rain, sometimes heavy, will fall throughout Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Valentine’s Day across the Las Vegas Valley will be soggy and wet.

Rain is expected throughout the day with a high of 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain may be heavy at times through the afternoon, with minor flooding in spots across the valley, the weather service said on Twitter.

Winds will gusts up to 35 mph, meteorologist Barry Pierce said. The rain should taper off by Thursday night.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday in the Spring Mountains, Pierce said. Areas between 8,000 to 8,500 feet and higher could see anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snowfall.

The valley will see slightly warmer temperatures Friday, with a high of 58 and sunny, clear skies. Saturday has a similar forecast with a high of 54. Friday and Saturday will see overnight lows in the low 40s, Pierce said.

Come Sunday, there will be a 30 percent chance for rain and temperatures will drop, with a high of 49 and a low of 38.