Rain, wind forecast for Las Vegas with up to 24 inches in mountains

Snow advisories have become winter storm warnings for the Spring Mountains. Rain and wind is likely in Las Vegas. Snow may pose problems between Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Last week, a good dusting of snow along the Mt. Rose Highway near Reno slowed traffic. This week, Northern Nevada is bracing for up to 2 feet of snow. The Spring Mountains near Las Vegas will receive up to 2 feet as well. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

Gusty winds in the Las Vegas Valley should diminish by sunrise Tuesday.

“We had a gust of 47 mph about 3 p.m. Monday at McCarran,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jen Varian. “The winds should die down by sunrise of shortly after and be about 10 mph today.”

The forecast highs for Tuesday are 50 to 53, well below the 65 recorded on Monday.

There is a chance of rain or snow after midnight Tuesday with rain possible about 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the latest forecast.

Wednesday calls for a 70 percent chance of rain with some snow flurries possible early.

Flurries, but nothing sticking in valley

“There could be some flurries around, but nothing that will stick,” Varian said of a forecast that calls for rain and possible snow through Friday. “We might see some snow in the higher elevations and perhaps at Red Rock.”

The Thanksgiving Day forecast for Las Vegas is a high around 51 with a 90 percent chance of rain.

Up to 24” in mountains

Storm advisories have become storm warnings for the Spring Mountains for the holiday week. Up to 24 inches of snow is expected in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range starting as early as Tuesday evening. Winds may gust up to 45 mph.

The warning runs from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Friday.

I-15 snow/ice warning

Many Las Vegans may be planning road travel to Los Angeles for Thanksgiving or have friends and relatives coming from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

Varian warned that snow in high California elevations could cause issues on the Mountain Pass bridge that is prone to ice.

“That bridge tends to ice up and it could be closed or difficult to travel,” she said. “Starting Wednesday it could be a problem. Motorists should consider taking Highway 95 sand Interstate 40 instead of I-15. The conditions could persist through Thursday and even Friday.”

