Rain, wind in Las Vegas Valley forecast

It will be partly cloudy and warm in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday with rain starting later tonight. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Rain and a dip in temperatures are in the forecast for the Las Vegas Valley during the second half of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 70 to 80 percent chance of rain for much of the day Wednesday, with chances decreasing in the afternoon and evening, the weather service said. Wednesday night and Thursday should be dry, but isolated showers could return to the valley on Friday afternoon.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday should top out at 67 and 66 degrees, respectively, the weather service said. Temperatures will drop by the weekend, beginning with a high of 59 on Friday. Saturday’s and Sunday’s highs are forecast to reach 61 and 60, respectively.

Saturday should be dry, but more isolated showers could fall in the valley on Sunday, the weather service said.

Sustained winds on Wednesday could reach 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Thursday and Friday are expected to have sustained winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, the weather service said.

The typical high for this time of year is about 68.