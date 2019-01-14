Rainfall, heavy at times, expected tonight in Las Vegas Valley

The area may see more precipitation through much of this week before the storm system clears out on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Storm clouds hover over the Las Vegas Strip Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cloudy skies and rain are expected across the Las Vegas Valley late Monday, and the area may see more precipitation through much of this week.

Monday’s high is expected to reach a high temperature of 54 degrees, with the overnight low expected to dip to 44. There is a 90 percent chance of rain overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologist Trevor Boucher said that drivers should proceed with caution on the road for the next few days.

“We could have some off-and-on heavy rainfall, especially tonight,” Boucher said. “Use caution if you’re going to drive in the rain because it can get slippery. Mt. Charleston has a winter storm warning today so there’s a bit of snow there. Use caution especially tonight as you are on the roadways.”

There’s a 60 percent chance that the rain will continue on Tuesday, with a high of 53 and a low of 46 forecast. Chances of light rain will persist into Wednesday, with a 20 percent chance that morning and a 30 percent chance that night. The high on Wednesday is expected to hit 60 with a low of 48.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain during the day on Thursday and a 30 percent chance that night. The high should reach 61 dipping to an overnight low of 46.

Rain will end by Friday, Boucher said, bringing in mostly sunny skies for the weekend. The high on Friday is forecast at 60 with a low of 46.