‘Really beautiful weekend’ in store for Las Vegas Valley

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2017 - 10:01 am
 

Warm and sunny conditions are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

The 83-degree high expected on Saturday and Sunday will be accompanied by sunny skies, the National Weather Service said.

“Just a really beautiful weekend,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Clouds will begin to move into the valley Monday bringing cooler temperatures. Monday’s high of 81 degrees will be followed by a 76-degree high Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday could see a 10 percent chance of light showers in some areas of the valley, the weather service said, but sunny skies will return Wednesday.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

