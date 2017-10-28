‘Really beautiful weekend’ in store for Las Vegas Valley

Warm and sunny conditions are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

The 83-degree high expected on Saturday and Sunday will be accompanied by sunny skies, the National Weather Service said.

“Just a really beautiful weekend,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Clouds will begin to move into the valley Monday bringing cooler temperatures. Monday’s high of 81 degrees will be followed by a 76-degree high Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday could see a 10 percent chance of light showers in some areas of the valley, the weather service said, but sunny skies will return Wednesday.

