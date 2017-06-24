ad-fullscreen
Weather

Record breaking heat warning to end Monday in Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2017 - 7:48 am
 

The valley will gradually start to cool down over the weekend after last week’s record-breaking heat wave.

Saturday’s forecast high is 114 degrees, and Sunday should see a high of 112.

The National Weather Service’s excessive heat warning for the valley will end Monday night, with a high of 110 degrees for the day. This is the longest heat warning the weather service has ever issued for Las Vegas, with Monday marking the 10th day of the warning.

Tuesday will drop to 105 degrees, and Wednesday should dip down to 104.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

