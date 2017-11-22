Record-breaking temps for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley could see record-breaking temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Vapor trails left behind by airplanes are seen above the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Wednesday’s forecast high is 79 degrees — 16 degrees higher than the record temperature for that day, the weather service said. The forecast 78-degree high for Thanksgiving also will beat the previous record by two degrees.

Temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend, the weather service said, with a forecast high of 79 degrees on Friday and 80 degrees on Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast high will drop slightly down to 78 degrees, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.