Record cold could arrive in Las Vegas this weekend

With the rain and snow tapering off today, it’s time to prepare for some possibly record cold afternoons this weekend.

Australian Shepards Pfeiffer, left, and Timp, right, owned by Chris Clark and his wife Alissa Schiffrin of Las Vegas, play in the snow on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Upper Lee Meadows in the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area in Las Vegas. The dogs are named after Pfeifferhorn peak and Mount Timpanogos in Utah. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

With the rain and snow tapering off today, it’s time to prepare for some possibly record cold afternoons this weekend.

That’s the advice from Las Vegas office meteorologist Alex Boothe of the National Weather Service.

Friday through Sunday will see possible record cold high temperatures at McCarran International Airport, according to latest forecast issued at 3 a.m. Friday by the weather service.

Friday’s forecast high of 49 is 3 degrees above the record cold high of 46 set in 2006.

Saturday could see a high of 47, which would tie the 47 set in 2006.

Sunday’s high is forecast to be 51, which would tie the 51 set in 2004.

Uniform soaking

The cold follows on the heels of a Thanksgiving storm that soaked the Las Vegas Valley with anywhere from six-tenths of an inch of rain in the northwest to a quarter-inch in Boulder City and Henderson.

“The entire valley for a uniform spread of rain,” Boothe said. “It was a very gradual decrease from northwest to southeast.”

Sporadic snow showers in mountains

Rain is not in the Friday forecast for the valley, but sporadic snow showers will add to the snowfall totals in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. The snow should taper off by nightfall, Boothe said.

“According to some instrument readings, the Spring Mountains received from 7 to 10 inches in the 24 hours ending at midnight Thursday with most of that from noon to midnight,” Booth said.

The storm totals range from 14 to 20 inches since snow started falling Wednesday.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny and breezy conditions in the valley with highs of 45 to 48 and possibly 50 on the east side. Winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows of 28 to 32 on the west side and 30 to 34 on the east side. Winds will be lighter at 5-15 mph and gusts up to 30 before midnight.

After the snow ends later Friday in the mountains, it should be clear until Wednesday when another storm front could bring rain or snow to the area, Boothe said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-02117. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.