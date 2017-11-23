Record high near 80 expected for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Valley could hit record-breaking highs on Thanksgiving and over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The High Roller on the Las Vegas Strip

The forecast high for Thanksgiving is 79 degrees, the weather service said, which would break the 76-degree record for the day. Black Friday should also reach 79, but will come just a few degrees short of the record high.

Saturday’s forecast high is 80 degrees, and Sunday will drop to 78, the weather service said. Both days will surpass the previous record by 3 to 4 degrees.

By Monday, the valley should cool down to 72 degrees, the weather service said, and winds may pick up at the start of next week.

