Relief from excessive heat may arrive in Las Vegas on Labor Day
Relief from a long week of excessive heat will likely arrive on Labor Day, says the National Weather Service.
A week-long excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley will continue through much of the Labor Day weekend.
The warning by the National Weather Service is scheduled to expire at 10 p.m Saturday.
Friday’s official high temperature is expected to be 108 degrees, well short of the record 112 set in 1948.
Wind gusts could reach 18 mph on Friday.
Saturday appears as if it will be the hottest day of the weekend with a projected high of 109.
Some moisture could arrive Sunday or Monday, perhaps dropping the daily high about 5 degrees.
Additional cooling stations will be open through Saturday, according to Clark County.
Some atmospheric moisture could arrive Sunday or Monday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jen Varian.
“It’s just going to make it feel a bit more muggy,” she said. “We don’t expect any rain from it.”
Cooling stations opened
Clark County has opened additional cooling stations in preparation of the high temperatures through Saurday.
Summer day shelters
— The Salvation Army (for adults), 35 W. Owens Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (for men), 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
— The Shade Tree (for women and children), 1 W. Owens Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cooling stations through Saturday:
— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Dula Gym, 441 E. Bonanza Road, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+) 27 E. Texas Ave., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
— Heritage Park Senior Facility (age 50+), 300 S. Racetrack Road, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 24 hours daily
— Veterans Village, 1150 Las Vegas Blvd., 24 hours daily
— American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
— The Salvation Army Mesquite, 355 W. Mesquite Blvd., No. B-50, Mesquite, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Source: Clark County