Relief from excessive heat may arrive in Las Vegas on Labor Day

Relief from a long week of excessive heat will likely arrive on Labor Day, says the National Weather Service.

Shelle Ralph from North Carolina cools off from the heat with the water mist outside of Alexxa's Bar on the Las Vegas Strip. An excessive heat warning that has been in place all week will continue through 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A week-long excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley will continue through much of the Labor Day weekend.

The warning by the National Weather Service is scheduled to expire at 10 p.m Saturday.

Friday’s official high temperature is expected to be 108 degrees, well short of the record 112 set in 1948.

Wind gusts could reach 18 mph on Friday.

Saturday appears as if it will be the hottest day of the weekend with a projected high of 109.

Some moisture could arrive Sunday or Monday, perhaps dropping the daily high about 5 degrees.

Additional cooling stations will be open through Saturday, according to Clark County.

Some atmospheric moisture could arrive Sunday or Monday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jen Varian.

“It’s just going to make it feel a bit more muggy,” she said. “We don’t expect any rain from it.”