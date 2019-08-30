85°F
Relief from excessive heat may arrive in Las Vegas on Labor Day

August 30, 2019 - 5:09 am
 

A week-long excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley will continue through much of the Labor Day weekend.

The warning by the National Weather Service is scheduled to expire at 10 p.m Saturday.

Friday’s official high temperature is expected to be 108 degrees, well short of the record 112 set in 1948.

Wind gusts could reach 18 mph on Friday.

Saturday appears as if it will be the hottest day of the weekend with a projected high of 109.

Some moisture could arrive Sunday or Monday, perhaps dropping the daily high about 5 degrees.

Additional cooling stations will be open through Saturday, according to Clark County.

Some atmospheric moisture could arrive Sunday or Monday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jen Varian.

“It’s just going to make it feel a bit more muggy,” she said. “We don’t expect any rain from it.”

